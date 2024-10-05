25 factories closed amid protests in Gazipur

Twenty-five garment factories in Gazipur have been announced closed today amid protests by workers and job seekers.

The authorities closed eight factories in the metropolitan area after job seekers started protesting there around 9:00am, Sarwar Alam, superintendent of Gazipur Industrial Police, told The Daily Star this afternoon.

Meanwhile, garment workers of a factory started protesting in front of their office in Kaliakair today, presenting various demands. Seventeen factories in the area were closed to bring the situation under control, added the police officer.

They took position in front of various factories located around the highway, including Gazipur Chowrasta, Chowdhurybari area, Bogura bypass, Basan Road, and Columbia intersection, the police officer said, adding that around 300 workers started marching towards Chattogram Road from the Bypass area this morning.

"Police, army, and BGB teams tried to disperse them but failed. Thus, we shut operations at the factories around the Chattogram Road for today to avoid untoward situations," he mentioned.

However, a labour leader preferring anonymity said workers found multiple factories closed when they arrived to work this morning. Thus, they went back home.

Law enforcement teams are patrolling the aforementioned areas while additional force has been deployed to increase security.

The situation remained normal at Tongi, however, confirmed Mosharraf Hossain, additional superintendent of Gazipur Industrial Police.