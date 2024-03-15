AG astonished as HC granted bails to accused

Attorney General AM Amin Uddin yesterday expressed astonishment as a High Court bench recently delivered several orders granting bail to the accused in around 25 drug cases.

The AG, however, did not disclose the names of the judges of the HC bench.

"Bails have been granted in all the 25-26 cases filed after recovering narcotics, including heroine of various quantities -- from 50 grammes to more than one kilogramme," he said.

"I have never seen that bail has been granted in the cases filed for recovering such huge amounts of narcotics. I think it is unusual as the quantity of recovered heroine exceeds 25g, the punishment for which is death penalty under the law," AG Amin Uddin told journalists.

"If the accused in so many drugs-related cases are released, what will be the condition of the society? Such cases must be dealt with strictly as drugs are destroying the society and people. That's why the government formulated a strict law with provision for death penalty as maximum punishment."

The chamber judge of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court stayed all the HC orders of bail on Wednesday and yesterday after the state moved petitions before the chamber judge challenging the HC orders, he added.