245 iron bridges or death traps?

A tragic accident led to the death of nine people after an iron bridge collapsed and caused a microbus to fall into the canal in Haldia Bazar area of Barguna's Amtali upazila on June 22.

In the wake of the incident, the authorities of Local Government Engineering Department in Barguna made a list of 245 iron bridges in six upazilas of the district that are in a vulnerable condition and risky for vehicular movement.

The bridges have become dilapidated as those have not been renovated over the years after being constructed by LGED in Barguna under its Light Traffic Movement Project in FY 1997-98.

According to Barguna LGED, the project was operational till 2008, and no initiative was taken to maintain and repair the bridges as the project was not extended.

As such, these bridges have now become death traps.

Accidents happen frequently when pedestrians and vehicle use the bridges. Many of the bridges are unfit for vehicular movement and are only being used by locals to cross by foot, that too after reinforcing their structure with wood and bamboo.

"We have so far identified 245 risky iron bridges in the district -- 99 in Amtali upazila, 61 in Barguna Sadar, 28 in Taltali, 25 in Bamna, and 16 each in Betagi and Patharghata upazilas. However, the number may rise further," said Mehdi Hasan Khan, executive engineer of LGED in Barguna.

"We will further identify how many of these can be repaired and how many have to be replaced, and send the list to the ministry concerned with a budget for allocation to this end," he added.

Contacted, Golam Sarwar Tuku, lawmaker of Barguna-1 constituency, confirmed that the chief engineer of LGED had informed about the risky bridges in the district.

"Hopefully the bridges will be repaired or replaced within a short time," he added.