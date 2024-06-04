243 women, girls faced violence in May

Says mahila parishad

A total of 243 women and girls faced violence in May, according to a report prepared by Bangladesh Mahila Parishad.

Of them, 62 -- including 40 girls -- were raped, according to the media monitoring report of the organisation.

Additionally, 20 women -- including 12 girls -- were gang-raped. Two were killed after rape and one girl died by suicide afterwards.

Attempts were also made to rape seven women -- including three girls -- as per the report, based on information taken from 16 national dailies.

In this time period, 23 females, including 22 girls, faced sexual violence, while seven women, including six girls, faced sexual harassment, of whom one died by suicide due to the harassment.

Meanwhile, five women were tortured for dowry, and two of them were even killed.

A total of 46 women -- including seven girls -- were killed due to various reasons, while 22 women and girls died mysteriously.

This period also saw 20 women, including five girls, die by suicide. On the other hand, four women and girls were abducted in May.

The report also mentioned incidents of cybercrime against four women and girls and the trafficking of two women.