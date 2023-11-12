240 govt officials promoted to deputy secretary

In the latest reshuffle in the public administration, the government has promoted 240 government officials to the rank of deputy secretary.

The public administration ministry issued a gazette notification in this regard yesterday.

Nine government officials holding the rank of senior assistant secretary are currently stationed in various foreign embassies and missions.

According to ministry sources, there are a little more than 600 deputy secretary positions in the administration. However, with the latest promotion, the number of deputy secretaries in the administration stands at 1,718.

The promotions come ahead of the 12th parliamentary election, slated for January next year.