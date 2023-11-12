Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent
Sun Nov 12, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sun Nov 12, 2023 12:18 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

240 govt officials promoted to deputy secretary

Staff Correspondent
Sun Nov 12, 2023 12:00 AM Last update on: Sun Nov 12, 2023 12:18 AM

In the latest reshuffle in the public administration, the government has promoted 240 government officials to the rank of deputy secretary.

The public administration ministry issued a gazette notification in this regard yesterday.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Nine government officials holding the rank of senior assistant secretary are currently stationed in various foreign embassies and missions.

According to ministry sources, there are a little more than 600 deputy secretary positions in the administration. However, with the latest promotion, the number of deputy secretaries in the administration stands at 1,718.

The promotions come ahead of the 12th parliamentary election, slated for January next year.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
রাজধানীতে ৪০ মিনিটে ৩ বাসে আগুন
|রাজনীতি

রাজধানীতে ৫ বাসে আগুন

ঢাকার আরামবাগ, গাবতলী ও গুলিস্তানে ৪০ মিনিটের ব্যবধানে তিনটি বাসে আগুন দিয়েছে দুর্বৃত্তরা।

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|ভারত

কাশ্মীরে হাউসবোটে আগুন, ৩ বাংলাদেশি পর্যটকের মৃত্যু

৫১ মিনিট আগে