24-year-old shot dead in Gazipur clash

A young man was shot dead by a rival group in Gazipur's Sreepur upazila last night, said police.

The deceased was identified as Farid Ahmed, 24, of Ujilar village in Sreepur.

Gazipur Superintendent of Police Kazi Shafiqul Alam told The Daily Star that a clash erupted between two rival groups at Tapibari village in Sreepur at 9:00pm when Farid was shot dead.

Sreepur Upazila Health Complex duty doctor Aljina said Farid was "brought dead" at the hospital. His body has a couple of injury marks. After autopsy, the reason behind his death will be confirmed.

Officer-in-Charge of Sreepur Police Station Akbar Ali Khan told reporters that they are investigating the incident.

According to the deceased's relatives, Shakib, 24, and his two brothers Maruf, 17, and Mahfuz, 19, of Tepirbari along with 20 to 25 armed companions came to attack their cousin brother Imran, 22, last night as they had a conflict over establishing supremacy in the village.

When the clash began between the two groups, Shakib tried to shoot Imran. But the bullet hit Farid who was beside Imran, they said.

Farid was rushed to the hospital by locals where doctors declared him dead, the relatives said.

Shakib, Maruf, and Mahfuz, went into hiding after the incident