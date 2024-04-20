24 more BGP members take shelter in Bangladesh

Twenty-four more members of Myanmar Border Guard Police took shelter in Bangladesh in the last two days amid the ongoing fighting between the military junta and the Arakan Army in Rakhine state.

Shariful Islam, public relations officer of Border Guard Bangladesh, confirmed it to The Daily Star yesterday.

He said 11 BGP members entered Bangladesh through Jimbonkhali and Hatimara Jhiri border areas in Teknaf yesterday.

Before that, 13 other BGP members surrendered to Bangladesh Coast Guard members in the Naf river on Thursday.

With them, 285 BGP members are currently in BGB custody, he added.

They have been kept in a school building at the 11 BGB headquarters in Naikhonchhari ofBandarban.

Border sources said 24 BGP members entered Bangladesh fleeing the war zone in Nakfura and Kawarbeel in Rakhine state.

They added that fierce fighting is going on between the junta troops and Arakan Army in Bolibazar, Nakfura, and Kawarbeel areas near the Maungdaw township.

People of Teknaf municipality, Hnila and Whykong areas heard loud sounds of explosions from the other side of the border from Thursday evening to yesterday morning.

Lt Col Mohiuddin Ahmed, commanding officer of BGB-2 Battalion in Teknaf, said patrols have been increased in the Naf and along the border to prevent infiltration. The situation in Rakhine is being monitored closely, he added.

Earlier on February 15, 330 Myanmar nationals, including 302 BGP officials, two army personnel, 18 immigration members, and four civilians, were sent back to their country. They fled to Bangladesh.

The conflict between the Junta troops and Arakan Army has intensified from the beginning of February along the Ghumdhum border in Naikhonchhari upazila.

The rebel group has captured a vast area of Rakhine state along the Bangladesh border and fighting has been continuing in the areas predominated by the Rohingya community, according to border sources.