24 eminent citizens condemn ‘razakar’ slogans

Twenty-four eminent citizens have condemned and expressed their anger over the slogans of the students who are protesting for quota reform.

"We are very surprised and angry to hear the slogans 'Who are you, who am I, Razakars' and 'We are all Razakars' from the procession of the students demanding the cancellation of the quota system in several universities on Sunday night,'' they said in a statement yesterday.

They were hurt and angry as slogans demanding representation of the razakars, who opposed independence, planned the killing of intellectuals, were uttered at the Dhaka University premises, the statement said.

No one has the right to carry the national flag of Bangladesh abandoning the spirit of Liberation War, freedom fighters and the ideals of independence, they said.

The statement also said, "We hope that they will realise their mistake and will act to realise their demands in a democratic manner."

Prof Anupom Sen, Syed Hasan Imam, Ferdousi Mazumder, Shujeo Shyam, Sarwar Ali, Abed Khan, Col (retd) Sajjad Ali, Mamunur Rashid, Mofidul Haque, Shyamoli Nasrin Chowdhury, Nasir Uddin Yousuff, Prof Kamrul Hasan Khan, Prof Shafi Ahmed, Prof Mamtazuddin Patwari, M Hamid, Raisul Islam Asad, Golam Kuddus, Shaymol Dutt, Lucky Enam, Sara Zaker, Shimul Yousuf, were among the signatories.