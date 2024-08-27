Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Tue Aug 27, 2024 12:46 PM
Last update on: Tue Aug 27, 2024 12:51 PM

Bangladesh

24 districts get new SPs

Star Digital Report
Bangladesh Police Logo

Twenty-four districts got new superintendents of police (SP) today.

A circular signed by Deputy Secretary Mahbubur Rahman Sheikh of home ministry issued today in this regard.

The districts are: Rangpur, Gazipur, Cumilla, Dhaka, Sirajganj, Chattogram, Manikganj, Mymensingh, Gaibandha, Habiganj, Rajshahi, Munshiganj, Sylhet, Narayanganj, Natore, Pabna, Patuakhali, Bagerhat, Kishoreganj, Jhenaidah, Magura, Tangail, Jashore and Narsingdi.

According to another circular, 24 other incumbent SPs were transferred to new postings.

