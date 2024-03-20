$236b illegal profits annually: ILO study

Forced labour within the private economy is generating a staggering US $236 billion in illegal profits annually, according to a new study report by the International Labour Organisation (ILO).

This marks a significant increase of US $64 billion since 2014, driven by both a rise in the number of individuals forced into labour and higher profits from their exploitation, the report said.

The findings of the report were presented at a global high-level conference titled "Profits and Poverty: The Economics of Forced Labour" held at the Résidence Palace in Brussels yesterday.

Michaëlle De Cock, head of the Research and Evaluation Unit, ILO, and Francesca Francavilla, senior economist, ILO, presented the key findings. Valdis Dombrovskis, executive vice-president of the European Commission was the keynote speaker.

The report highlighted that traffickers and criminals are now making close to US $10,000 per victim, up from US $8,269 a decade back.

Annual illegal profits from forced labour are highest in Europe and Central Asia (US $84 billion), followed by Asia and the Pacific (US $62 billion), the Americas (US $52 billion), Africa (US $20 billion), and the Arab States (US $18 billion).

Forced commercial sexual exploitation accounts for more than 73 percent of illegal profits, despite representing only 27 percent of victims.

The report also revealed alarming statistics, showing that 27.6 million people were engaged in forced labour in 2021. Additionally, between 2016 and 2021, the number increased by 2.7 million.

The ILO report recommended strengthening legal frameworks, providing training for enforcement officials, extending labour inspection, along with better coordination between labour and criminal law enforcement.