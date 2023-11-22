232 BGB platoons deployed on first day of blockade

A total of 232 platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have been deployed across the country to help law enforcers maintain law and order amid a 48-hour blockade announced by BNP and its allies.

Shariful Islam, public relations officer (PRO) at BGB headquarters, confirmed the development this morning.

Twenty-eight platoons were deployed in Dhaka and nearby districts, he said.

Meanwhile, a total of 432 patrol teams of Rab, including 148 in Dhaka, are on the streets across the country, Rab said in a press release.

Apart from maintaining law and order, the Rab teams are escorting buses and goods-laden vehicles to their destinations, it added.

The BNP has announced a series of hartals and blockades since their October 28 rally was foiled.