231 BGB platoons deployed on second day of hartal

A total of 231 platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have been deployed across the country today to help law enforcers maintain law and order amid a 48-hour hartal announced by BNP and its allies.

Shariful Islam, public relations officer (PRO) at BGB headquarters, confirmed the development this morning.

Twenty-eight platoons were deployed in Dhaka and nearby districts, he said.

Today is the second day of the two-day hartal called in protest of the Election Commission's announcement of the polls schedule and to demand for elections under a non-party caretaker government.

The BNP has announced a series of hartals and blockades since their October 28 rally was foiled.