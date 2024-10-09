23 new High Court judges sworn in

Twenty-three newly appointed High Court judges were sworn in today at the Supreme Court.

Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed administered the oath at a ceremony held in the Supreme Court Judges' Lounge.

The event was attended by judges from both the Appellate and High Court Divisions, and the ceremony was conducted by Supreme Court Registrar General Aziz Ahmed Bhuiyan.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin appointed the 23 additional judges yesterday under Article 98 of the constitution, raising the number of High Court judges to 101.

The law ministry issued a gazette notification confirming the appointments on the same day.

The newly appointed judges are Justice Md Golam Mortuza Majumdar, Justice Syed Enayet Hossain, Justice Md Mansoor Alam, Justice Syed Zaheed Mansoor, Justice KM Rasheduzzaman Raja, Justice Md Jabid Hossain, Justice Mubina Asaf, Justice Kazi Waliul Islam, Justice Aynun Nahar Siddiqua, Justice Md Abdul Mannan, Justice Tamanna Rahman, Justice Md Shafiul Alam Mahmud, Justice Md Hamidur Rahman, Justice Nasreen Akhtar, Justice Sathika Hossain, Justice Syed Mohammad Tajrul Hossain, Justice Md Taufique Inam, Justice Yusuf Abdullah Sumon, Justice Sheikh Tahsin Ali, Justice Faiz Ahmed, Justice Md Sagir Hossain, Justice Shikder Mahmudur Razi, and Justice Debashish Roy Chowdhury.