Travellers have been asked to avoid the three hill districts from October 8 to October 31 ahead of Durga Puja and Prabarana Purnima due to "unavoidable reasons."

The directive was issued by Shah Mujahid Uddin, deputy commissioner of Bandarban Hill District, reports our Bandarban correspondent.

The announcement followed recent clashes between Bangalee settlers and Paharis in Khagrachari and Rangamati on September 19 and October 1.