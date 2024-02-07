23 Bangladeshis detained by BSF

The Indian Border Security Force (BSF) has detained 23 Bangladeshis near the 99th pillar east of the Bangladesh-India border in Feni's Chhagalnaiya around 2:00am yesterday.

Sheikh Mohammad Badruddoza, commanding officer of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB-4), said a flag meeting was held between the BGB and BSF over the matter later in the day.

During the meeting, the BSF claimed that 23 Bangladeshi nationals were detained on charges of smuggling.

At the meeting, the list of detainees was given to the BGB on behalf of the BSF, he said.

"We have reported the matter to the authorities. We have received the national identity cards of the detained Bangladeshi nationals. We will take legal action in this regard," said the BGB CO.

Some villagers said the 23 were detained for smuggling sugar by cutting the barbed wire fence. More than 100 workers were carrying sugar sacks near Samarganj, India, and the 99th pillar in Bangladesh on Monday night, reports UNB.