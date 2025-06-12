23 Bangladeshi pilgrims died during the hajj in Saudi Arabia this year

A total of 23 Bangladeshi pilgrims have died while performing hajj in Saudi Arabia this year, according to the latest update from the Hajj Management Portal of the Ministry of Religious Affairs.

The report, released early today, mentions that among the deceased, 21 were men and two were women.

A breakdown of the deaths by location shows that 15 occurred in Makkah, seven in Madinah, and one in Arafat. No deaths have been reported in Jeddah, Mina, or Muzdalifah.

The most recent death was that of Golam Mustafa, 58, from Ullapara Model Thana in Sirajganj. He passed away on June 10 due to cardiac arrest.

The hajj was held this year on June 5, 2025. A total of 87,100 Bangladeshi pilgrims travelled to Saudi Arabia for the pilgrimage – 5,200 under government management and 81,900 via private agencies.

According to official records, the number of deceased Bangladeshi pilgrims was 65 in 2024 and 121 in 2023.