23 bags of cash collected from Kishoreganj's Pagla Mosque's donation boxes

At least 23 bags of money and jwellery were collected from nine donation boxes of Pagla Mosque in Kishoreganj this morning.

How much money was in the bags could not be known yet as the money was still being counted till the filing of this report, reports our Mymensingh correspondent.

The donation boxes were opened around 7:30am, after 3 months and 20 days, in the presence of Deputy Commissioner of Kishoreganj Abul Kalam Azad and Superintendent of Kishoreganj Police Mohammad Russel Sheikh.

Abul Kalam Azad said that there were eight donation boxes in Pagla Mosque. A new box was added recently due to the increase in the amount of donations.

Foreign currencies and gold ornaments were also recovered from the boxes, he added.

Earlier, Pagla Mosque collected a record amount of Tk 5.7 crore from the 8 boxes on August 19.