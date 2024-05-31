2.2cr children to get Vitamin A+ capsules from Jun 1

Starting from June 1, the government will start a campaign across the country, with a target to provide Vitamin A plus capsules to 2.2 crore children across 1.2 lakh health care centres.

ABM Khurshid Alam, director general of the Directorate General of Health Services, made the announcement at a press briefing at the DGHS in Mohakhali yesterday.

We are planning to provide Vitamin A capsules to around 1,20,000 health care centres across the country. However, the campaign cannot take place across some centres in Patuakhali, Barishal, Bhola and Barguna districts – which have been affected by Cyclone Remal. A total of 1,224 health facilities in these districts remained closed due to the cyclone. So, we will provide them with the capsules once the situation is improved there, he added.

There is a plan to give vitamin A-plus to children aged between 6 and 59 months, said the DG.

Around 2.4 lakh volunteers and 40,000health workers will be a part of this campaign, the DG added.

Vitamin A capsules help prevent night blindness and ensures nutrition. Additionally, vitamin A also significantly reduced deaths caused by measles, diarrhoea and pneumonia.