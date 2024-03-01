222 women, girls faced violence last month

Says Mahila Parishad

A total of 222 girls and women suffered various forms of violence in February, according to Bangladesh Mahila Parishad's monthly media monitoring report.

The report, titled "Statistics of Violence against Women and Girl Child: February 2024", was based on reports published in 13 daily newspapers.

The statistics shows 42 women, including 26 girls, endured sexual assault, while five girls narrowly escaped rape attempts.

Eleven victims, including three girls, fell prey to gang rape, and, one woman lost her life after an incident of rape.

Additionally, 16 females, comprising 11 girls, faced sexual assault, and four girls encountered sexual harassment.

Two women suffered acid attacks, and two others succumbed to burn injuries.

Four women were tortured in dowry-related incidents, resulting in one fatality.

Seven women faced physical violence, and three domestic helpers, two fatally, endured torture.

Forty-five females, including 12 girls, were murdered for various reasons, and three narrowly escaped murder attempts.

Seventeen females, including five girls, died by suicide, with two girls attempting it. Thirteen females, including four children, died under mysterious circumstances.

Additionally, seven females were abducted, and four encountered cyber violence.