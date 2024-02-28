221 new school buildings to be constructed in DSCC: Taposh

All primary schools in DSCC areas will have new buildings in 2-3 years’ time, the mayor says

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh today announced plans to construct 221 new government primary school buildings in DSCC areas.

The plan involves constructing four- or five-storey buildings for all 221 government primary schools within the jurisdiction, prioritising schools with the most urgent needs.

The buildings will be constructed under a project titled "Setting up Government Primary School and infrastructure development along with beautification in Dhaka Metropolitan areas and at Purbachal".

The project is being implemented by the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education.

The mayor made the announcement during his speech as the chief guest at the foundation stone laying ceremony for a six-storey school building atDhanmondi no-1 Government Primary School.

"The prime minister has assured us of taking primary education to a smart level," said Taposh. "We will have smart schools, smart students, and smart citizens."

He further stated that the DSCC plans to lay the foundation stones of four additional school buildings in Kalabagan, Motijheel Dilkusha, Nabab Katra, and Shyampur today.

"All the primary schools under DSCC areas will get new buildings within the next two to three years," he added.

Farid Ahmed, secretary of the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education, also spoke at the event, highlighting the government's initiative to beautify schools with modern facilities.

"We have already laid the foundation stones for 30 schools in both DSCC and Dhaka North City Corporation areas. Our target is to complete construction works of 10 schools by June. These new buildings will significantly address classroom shortages," he said.

Farid also mentioned the recent appointment of 37,574 assistant teachers, with the planned appointment of an additional 10,000 by June.

"We hope to achieve the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) target of a 30:1 student-teacher ratio by 2024," he added.