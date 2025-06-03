22 pushed in through border areas in Mymensingh

India's Border Security Force (BSF) has pushed in 22 people into Bangladesh through two upazilas in Mymensingh early today.

In Haluaghat, 10 people were pushed in by the BSF through the Suryapur border area around 3.00am, according to Lt Col Muhammad Sanbir Hasan Majumder, commanding officer of BGB-39 Battalion in Mymensingh

They were handed over to Haluaghat Police Station this afternoon, said Md Hafizul Islam Harun, officer-in-charge (OC) of the station.

In Dhobaura, 12 were pushed back through the Munshipara area.

Lt Col AHM Kamruzzaman, commanding officer of BGB-31 in Netrokona, said they were not handed over to Dhobaura Police Station yet.

All the people were identified as Bangladeshi nationals, he said.