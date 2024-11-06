22 hurt in AL-BNP clash

Four hospitalised with gunshot wounds

At least 22 people were injured, including four with gunshot wounds, in a clash between supporters of the Awami League and BNP over establishing supremacy in the Char area of Raipura upazila, Narsingdi yesterday.

According to locals, about 30 people led by Abdus Salam, the local ward AL president who fled Mohinipur village after the AL government fell on August 5, attacked the house of Shamsu Mia, a union parishad member and BNP leader, in the village.

Armed with firearms, they attacked Shamsu's residence, triggering a clash between the two groups. The confrontation lasted around one and a half hours.

The four gunshot victims -- Shuvo Mia, 28, Parvez, 29, Kamal Mia, 40, and Mamun Mia, 30 -- were admitted to Brahmanbaria General Hospital. Among them, Shuvo sustained four gunshot wounds to his legs and one to his right wrist.

Locals say there has been a longstanding dispute between AL leader Abdus Salam and BNP leader Shamsu. Following the fall of the AL government, Shamsu, who had been on the run for three years, returned to the area on August 5 with his supporters. Since then, Abdus Salam and his group had reportedly left the area.

Injured Shuvo, son of Shamsu, said, "Awami League leader Abdus Salam and his men attacked us with pistols and crude bombs without any provocation. They came from nearby villages on a few speedboats and two boats."

Contacted, Narsingdi Superintendent of Police Md Abdul Hannan told The Daily Star that he was unaware of any clash in the Char area. "I will look into the matter," he said.