215 shanties go up in flames at Ukhiya camp

Firefighters work to douse a blaze that gutted over 200 makeshift shelters built for Rohingya refugees as well as over 100 shops at Block D-3 of Camp 13 in Ukhiya upazila of Cox’s Bazar yesterday afternoon. The camp saw another fire just like this last week. Photo: Collected

At least 215 makeshift shelters and 130 shops were gutted in a devastating fire at a Rohingya refugee camp in Ukhiya upazila of Cox's Bazar yesterday afternoon.

The residents of the camp suffered another fire incident just a week ago when over 200 settlements of the Rohingyas went up in flames.

The fire broke out at Block D-3 of Camp 13, known as Kathaltoli Bazar around 12:45pm, said Shafiqul Islam, station officer of Ukhiya Fire Service and Civil Defence.

The fire was brought under control around 1:20pm, and was completely doused by 3:50pm, he added.

Border Guard Bangladesh and Rohingya volunteers helped the firefighters douse the blaze.

Around 215 makeshift houses of Rohingyas and 130 shops were burnt to ashes while many other shelters were damaged in the fire, Shafiqul added.

Quoting Rohingyas, he said the refugees suspected that the fire was set by a group or a individual.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal visited the same camp yesterday, accompanied by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun, and Refugee, Relief and Repatriation Commissioner (RRRC) Mohammad Mizanur Rahman.

Rohingya leaders said tension was prevailing at the camp since the visit from Friday night.

In such a situation, they suspected a Myanmar-based armed rebel group set the fire in the afternoon.