21 pushed in thru Thakurgaon and Panchagarh

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) detained 21 individuals after they were allegedly pushed into Bangladesh by India’s Border Security Force (BSF) through borders in Thakurgaon and Panchagarh between late Friday night and early yesterday.

In Thakurgaon, six people, including women and children, were detained near pillar 336/6-S along the Boirchuna border in Pirganj upazila early yesterday, said Lt Col Abdullah Al Moin Hasan, commanding officer (CO) of Dinajpur Battalion (42 BGB).

In Panchagarh, 15 individuals, also including women and children, were detained near pillars 743/3-S and 746/19-S along the Amarkhana and Shingroad borders in Panchagarh Sadar upazila in different phases between late Friday night and early yesterday, said local BGB sources.

During initial interrogation, the returnees said they had previously entered India illegally in search of work. They were first detained by Indian police from different parts of Mumbai. Later, they were handed over to the BSF, who, in turn, pushed them across the border into Bangladesh.

The detainees are believed to be from Khulna, Bagherhat, Jashore, and Narail districts. They have been handed over to police in Pirganj and Panchagarh Sadar.

The returnees will be handed over to their families after their identities are verified, said police.

Meanwhile, separate company commander-level flag meetings were held at the zero lines along the Thakurgaon and Panchagarh borders, where BGB officials protested the push-in incidents, resulting in the violation of international border rules.