Bangladesh
UNB, Dhaka
Wed May 22, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed May 22, 2024 01:34 AM

Bangladesh

21 more dengue patients hospitalised

three patients died of dengue fever
Photo: Rashed Shumon/Star

Twenty-one more people were hospitalised with dengue in 24 hours till yesterday.

Of the new patients, six were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Currently, 134 patients are receiving treatment at several hospitals across the country.

So far, 2,676 dengue cases have been reported since January 1, 2024, said DGHS.

Last year, a total of 1,705 people lost their lives due to dengue, making it the deadliest year on record.

The DGHS recorded 321,179 dengue cases and 3, 18,749 recoveries last year.

