21 Hindu families protest land grabbing

Members of 21 Hindu families in Patuakhali town yesterday formed a human chain in front of Patuakhali Press Club protesting grabbing of their 1.50-acre land.

Civil society members and leaders of Patuakhali district unit of Bangladesh Hindu-Buddha-Christian Oikya Parishad also joined the programme.

They later organised a protest procession, marching through different areas of the town till Launch Ghat area.

They said a group of local land grabbers led by Bellal Khan, former president of Badarpur union unit of Jubo Dal, and Moniruzzaman Nasir, a former member of Jubo Dal's Patuakhali district unit, allegedly grabbed the land owned by the 21 families to construct structures on the land.

On Tuesday afternoon, an army team from Patuakhali camp visited the site and assured the families of all kinds of cooperation.

The families previously filed written complaint with police in this regard.

Contacted, Ratanuzzaman, officer-in-charge (Investigation) of Patuakhali Police Station, said both sides have been instructed to maintain peace.

Contacted, Bellal Khan claimed he had purchased the land. He, however, could not show any document supporting his claim.

Bellal and Moniruzzaman also claimed they were BNP activists.

Contacted, Md Kamal Hossain, president of Patuakhali Municipality unit of BNP, said Bellal and Moniruzzaman do not have any membership or posts within the party.