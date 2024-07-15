207 schools need urgent repair

At least 207 educational institutions, including schools, colleges, and madrasas in Patuakhali, are in dire need of urgent repair after sustaining significant damages in Cyclone Remal.

Although these institutions sought financial assistance worth a total of Tk 15 crore from the government through the district education office, no allocation has yet been made.

As a result, these institutions have been struggling to carry out their academic activities, with many remaining closed since the cyclone lashed the coastal belt of the country on May 26-27.

The cyclone also damaged 6,082 houses completely and 31,364 ones partially in the district, affecting around 3.38 lakh people.

Of the damaged educational institutions, 49 are in Kalapara, 42 in Galachipa, 34 in Sadar, 29 in Dasmina, 22 in Baufal, 16 in Mirzaganj, 8 in Dumki, and 7 in Rangabali upazilas.

"The cyclone blew away the tin roof of our school. Now it is not possible to conduct classes amid monsoon without having the roof repaired. As such, 200 students are unable to continue their studies. I applied to the district education office for assistance, but no money has been allocated yet," said Subal Chandra Sheel, headteacher of Chalitabuniya Junior Secondary School in Sadar upazila.

Md Ashraf Uzzaman, headteacher of Menhajpur Haqqani Secondary School in Kalapara upazila, echoed his concerns.

"In Kalapara upazila, 4 colleges, 12 schools, and 25 madrasas sustained damages worth around Tk 1.5 crore in the cyclone. I have informed the higher authorities in this regard," said Moniruzzaman Khan, secondary education officer in the upazila.

Contacted, Md Mojibur Rahman, district education officer in Patuakhali, said a letter was sent to the higher authorities on May 30 seeking an allocation of Tk 15 crore for necessary repairs to 207 institutions in the district.

So far, no allocation has been received, he added.