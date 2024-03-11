2011 violence case: BNP leader Hafiz granted bail

A Dhaka court yesterday granted bail to BNP Vice-Chairman Maj (retd) Hafiz Uddin Ahmed in a 2011 political violence case, in which he was convicted in December last year.

Judge Mohammed Ash-Shams Joglul Hossain of Dhaka's Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court passed the order after the defence filed a bail petition with the court, state lawyer Tapash Kumar Pal told The Daily Star.

On March 5, another Dhaka court sent Hafiz to jail after rejecting his bail petition in the same case. He surrendered before the court in the case that day.

On December 28 last year, Hafiz, BNP Vice-Chairman Air Vice Marshal (retd) Altaf Hossain Chowdhury, and six others were jailed for different terms in the case filed with Gulshan Police Station.

Altaf, Hafiz, and Maj (retd) Md Hanif were sentenced to 21 months imprisonment, while five others were jailed for 42 months for illegally gathering and torching vehicles.