201 officials promoted to joint secys

73 police officers also elevated to rank of DIG

The government has promoted 201 officials from the post of deputy secretary to joint secretary.

A notification, signed by Ziauddin Chowdhury, deputy secretary of the Ministry of Public Administration, was issued to this effect yesterday.

Since the fall of the Awami League government, "politically sidelined" officers have been gathering at the Secretariat almost every day to put pressure on the interim government to promote them.

According to sources, among these officers, some were politically sidelined, while others were overlooked due to their poor track records.

Earlier on August 13, 117 government officials were elevated to the rank of deputy secretary from the post of senior assistant secretary or its equivalent.

The promotions that these officers received are retroactive, meaning that they take effect from the date they became eligible. This also means these officers are entitled to retrospective financial benefits.

According to the notification, the promoted officers can submit their joining letters to the public administration ministry in person or by e-mail.

If an officer's place of employment has changed from the one specified in the promotion order, the officer in question must mention it in their joining letter.

The notification further states that the authority reserves the right to modify or revoke the order if any contrary or unfavourable information is found against any officer in the future.

Meanwhile, in a major development, the government yesterday promoted 73 police officials to the rank of deputy inspector general (DIG) of police.

Of them, 10 officers got direct promotions, while the remaining 63 got promoted to supernumerary positions (officials who hold the same position and perform the same duties after their elevation).

The Public Security Division of the home ministry issued two separate circulars, signed by Deputy Secretary Mahabub Rahman Sheikh, in this regard.

According to the notification, the order will be effective soon after joining.

For the supernumerary posts, the tenure will be one year. The posts will be dissolved in case the officers get promoted, go on retirement, or are removed from duty, read the second circular.

The circular added that the promotion of officers on education leave or on a mission abroad will take effect as soon as they return to their regular workplace.

According to sources, the majority of the police officials, who got promoted yesterday, are from batches 15 and 17 of the Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS).