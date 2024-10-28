200km road network damaged

The recent flash floods in five upazilas of Netrakona due to heavy rainfall and onrush of upstream waters from India sustained damages worth Tk 250 crore to around 200 kilometres of local concrete road network, as well as bridges and box culverts.

The floods also caused Tk 313 crore in damages to agriculture and Tk 8 crore to fisheries in the district.

With the roads in dilapidated condition, thousands of people in Kalmakanda, Purbadhala, Sadar, Durgapur and Barhatta upazilas have been suffering immensely with their commute.

"The locals are facing difficulties commuting to different destinations as around 10km roads were severely damaged due to floods," said Anisur Rahman Pathan, chairman of Rongchhati union parishad in Kalmakanda.

"More than 2,000 vehicles including goods-laden trucks and passenger buses ply through Kalmakanda-Baruakuna Bazar and Kalmakanda-Panchgaon roads every day," he also said, adding that the local residents have been suffering due to the situation.

Around 5,000 students of some 25 educational institutions in the locality are facing troubles with their commute after their classes resumed this week, said Shafiqul Islam, a school teacher of Baruakuna village in the upazila.

Altaf Hossain, a student at Kalmakanda College, said their sufferings will only worsen unless the roads are repaired as soon as possible.

"Transporting my crops to the local markets has become very difficult with the roads in utterly dilapidated state," said Shaheen Mia, a farmer of Horinakuri village.

Md Rabiul Islam, executive engineer of Local Government and Engineering Department in Netrokona, said 1,750km of the total 6,500km roads under the department in the district were submerged under floodwaters.

"After the floodwaters receded, we assessed severe damages to 200km of roads in five upazilas. The extent of damage is worth around Tk 250 crore. The figure is likely to rise further once complete assessment is done across the district," he added.

The LGED sources said they are preparing report on the total losses sustained to submit it to higher authorities, seeking funds for repair works.

Mahmud Al-Nur Salehin, executive engineer of Roads and Highways Department, said 5km roads under the department sustained damages in the floods.

The floods also caused extensive damages to agriculture, including Aman paddy, and local fisheries sector.

"A total Tk 313 crore in losses were sustained to agriculture as the floods damaged Aman paddy across 24,667 hectares of land, and vegetables on 177 hectares, affecting 75,680 farmers in the district," said Mohammad Nuruzzaman, deputy director of Department of Agricultural Extension in Netrakona.

Meanwhile, fish from 1,500 ponds and enclosures washed away in flood, causing damages worth Tk 8 crore and affecting some 900 fish farmers across the district, said Md Nazrul Islam, deputy director of Mymensingh divisional fisheries department.