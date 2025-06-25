A 200-year-old hub for jackfruit trade

Even before dawn breaks in mid-summer, the Brahmanbazar wholesale market in Kulaura upazila bursts into life. Buyers and sellers crowd the area, haggling over the price of ripe jackfruit, their sweet aroma filling the air.

According to local traders, Brahmanbazar is one of the largest jackfruit wholesale markets in the country. Located along the Moulvibazar-Kulaura road, the market operates every Monday and Thursday during the season -- continuing a tradition nearly 200 years old.

During a recent visit, this correspondent saw thousands of ripe jackfruits, both large and small, stacked along both sides of the road. Pick-up trucks and human hauliers steadily brought in more from nearby villages.

"With the fruit just starting to ripen, the market is still gaining momentum and will continue for several weeks," said Shahinur Rahman, a local resident.

Md Kadar Ali, a farmer from Langla Khas Notun Basti, brought 40 jackfruits from his own trees, hoping to earn Tk 4,000. Jahur Ali, a trader from Gurabhoi village, brought 100 jackfruits. "I purchased the rights to several jackfruit trees in advance, but the yield has been lower than expected this year. Still, I'm hopeful for a fair deal," he said.

To locals, Brahmanbazar is more than a marketplace -- it's a cultural hub. "The biggest crowds gather on Mondays and Thursdays, when wholesalers from Sunamganj, Sylhet, and Moulvibazar arrive," said Shahjahan Mia.

Zahed Chowdhury, 65, a jackfruit trader with over 20 years of experience,spoke about the cyclical nature of the trade.

Sajjadur Rahman, 35, from Cumilla, recalled visiting the market with his father and grandfather. "They always said this is a 200-year-old market," he said.

"The real season starts in Baishakh, but the market becomes active from the end of Jaistha to Shraban. This year, availability is a bit low, but prices are stable," Sajjadur added.

Zahed observed a trend of more people planting jackfruit trees at home. "If everyone grows their own, commercial demand may decline," he said.

Md Mohiuddin, Upazila Nirbahi Officer of Kulaura, said the Brahmanbazar jackfruit market is more than just a trading hub -- it is a cultural landmark for the local community.

"Despite challenges like fluctuating prices, shifting crop yields, and the growing trend of home gardening, the market continues to preserve a deep-rooted sense of community and tradition that has lasted for centuries," he added.