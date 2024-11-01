200 women, girls faced violence in October: BMP

A total of 200 girls and women suffered various forms of violence in October of this year, according to Bangladesh Mahila Parishad's monthly media monitoring report.

The report titled, "Statistics of Violence against Women and Girl Child: October 2024", was based on reports published in 13 daily newspapers.

The statistics shows 44 women, including 30 girls, were raped, while 9 women, including 7 girls, narrowly escaped attempts of rape.

Eight victims, including two girls, fell prey to gang rape. One girl also lost her life after an incident of rape.

Additionally, nine women, including seven girls, faced sexual assault, while four women and girls encountered sexual harassment.

Two women were also victims of acid attacks and one of them died following the incident. Six women were also tortured in dowry-related incidents, resulting in four fatalities.

In separate incidents, ten women faced physical violence. Three domestic helps endured torture resulting in one fatality.

Fifty women, including four girls, were murdered for various reasons, and two narrowly escaped murder attempts.

Fourteen women, including six girls, died by suicide. Additionally, 18 women, including five girls, died under mysterious circumstances.

Additionally, six women, including four girls, were abducted and two encountered cyber violence.