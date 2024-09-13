200 headteachers in limbo due to gazette delay

Over 200 headteachers appointed to BCS non-cadre posts in government primary schools across the country have yet to be recognised as gazetted officers, despite a High Court verdict.

These headteachers were appointed through the Public Service Commission during the 34th BCS non-cadre recruitment in 2017. But, for more than six years, they have not been gazetted due to bureaucratic issues between the PSC and the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education.

According to the teachers, due to a limited number of cadre positions, the PSC recommended appointing headteachers from non-cadre posts in 2016, following the 34th BCS.

The recruitment rules of 2010 (amended in 2014) stipulated that recommendations should be made for first or second-class gazetted positions. However, these teachers were recommended for third-class, non-gazetted positions.

Mejbaul Haque, president of the 34th BCS Non-Cadre Head Teacher Association and headteacher at Khas Naogaon Government Primary School in Naogaon Sadar, said those who ranked lower in the same BCS merit list were later appointed to second-class gazetted positions, such as assistant teachers in secondary schools and chemists and inspectors in the environment ministry.

They are yet to be promoted to first-class positions, even after nine years.

"In contrast, we are paid according to grade 12 and face no further opportunities for direct promotion," he claimed.

He said in 2018, 225 of their teachers filed a petition with the High Court. The court ordered that they be appointed to second-class gazetted positions, such as assistant upazila education officer or equivalent roles under the ministry.

Then, when the government and PSC appealed, the Appellate Division upheld the HC ruling and directed action to be taken. Despite this, primary education ministry and the PSC have been delaying implementation under various pretexts.

Haque claimed there are over a thousand vacant positions for assistant upazila primary education officer or similar roles, and thus, there should be no issues with implementing the court's decision.

Another teacher said, "Even after passing the BCS, as non-cadre officers, we have only requested our entitlement to second-class gazetted positions according to the 2014 recruitment rules."

"Despite ranking lower in the same BCS exam, others were appointed to 10th-grade gazetted positions, while we were placed in non-gazetted 12th-grade positions. Despite the court's ruling, no steps have been taken to address this discrimination."

PSC Chairman Md Sohorab Hossain could not be reached despite several attempts.

However, PSC Public Relations Officer Motiur Rahman said, "The PSC received the teachers' application, and petition documents on August 22. The matter is still under process. PSC law officer will review the matter, and it will be brought to the PSC meeting for further steps."