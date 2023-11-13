20 special trains running ahead of PM’s Khulna rally

Twenty special trains are running on different routes so that people can join Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's public rally in Khulna today.

Khulna Railway Station Master Md Masud Rana said the trains will carry passengers from Jashore, Chuadanga, Benapole, Kotchandpur, Alamdanga, Mobarakganj, Kushtia, and Jhenaidah to Khulna on the occasion of PM's visit to Khulna.

Besides, five ferries have been arranged at Rupsa Ghat, three at Jailkhana Ghat, and two at Nagar Ghat.

Khulna Road Transport and Highways Division (Ferry) executive engineer Md Azam Sheikh said they have arranged an additional six ferries for smooth transportation of people.

On the occasion, the city has taken on a festive look, and AL leaders and activists are eagerly waiting for the premier.

Stringent measures have been taken by law enforcement agencies to ensure foolproof security at the venue.