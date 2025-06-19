20 pushed in through border in C’nawabganj

Twenty individuals were detained from Masudpur border under Shibganj upazila of Chapainawabganj early yesterday after they were pushed into Bangladesh allegedly by India’s Border Security Force.

The detainees include three men, seven women, and 10 children, said Lt Col Fahad Mahmud, commanding officer of BGB battalion-53 in Chapainawabganj.

A patrol team from Masudpur BGB Border Outpost detained the people near the zero line shortly after they were pushed in around 4:45am, said Lt Col Fahad.

The BGB official said none of them possessed any Bangladeshi national identity documents or birth certificates.

Upon primary interrogation, they provided their names and addresses, most of which traced back to different villages in Kurigram and Rangpur districts, he told this newspaper over the phone.

He also said the 10 adults had been living in the Indian state of Haryana for years after entering India illegally in search of employment.

The 10 children were born in India during their stay, the BGB official said, quoting the detainees.

The BGB official could not say the exact time when they had entered India for jobs.

The 20 detainees were handed over to Shibganj Police Station, he said.

The BGB already protested the push-in strongly, sending an official letter of protest to the BSF at the battalion commander level, the commanding officer added.