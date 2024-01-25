20 more get hospitalised with dengue

Twenty dengue patients were hospitalised in the last 24 hours till yesterday morning, seven of whom are from Dhaka.

With the new cases, the total number of cases this year rose to 927, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

A total of 132 dengue patients are still undergoing treatment at different hospitals across the country.

Last year, the country witnessed 1705 dengue-related deaths and a total of 321,179 reported cases. September was the deadliest month for the dengue outbreak, with 396 fatalities and 79,598 cases, according to DGHS data.

Subsequently, entomologists asked the authorities concerned to take necessary steps to control Aedes mosquitoes since the beginning of this year.