20 injured in clash over football match in Bhairab

At least 20 people were injured in a clash between two groups over a football match in Kishoreganj's Bhairab upazila this morning.

Several houses in the area were also vandalised during the altercation.

The incident took place at the Tulakandi Eidgah ground in Tulakandi village.

Locals rushed to rescue the injured and took them to the upazila health complex.

Of the victims, 10 who suffered serious injuries were later transferred to different hospitals for advanced treatment, while the remaining individuals received primary medical care.

Confirming the incident, Bhairab Police Station chief Khandaker Fuad Ruhani said, "An argument broke out between them over a trivial matter and they got into a clash with country-made weapons and spears. In the hour-long chase and clash, 20 people from both sides were injured."

"Upon receiving the information, police went to the spot and brought the situation under control," Fuad said, adding that legal proceedings are underway based on complaints received regarding the matter.