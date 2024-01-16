20 individuals, organisations set to receive award

Twenty cultural icons and organisations are set to receive the Shilpakala Padak in recognition of their contributions to the cultural arena for the fiscal years of 2021 and 2022.

Liaquat Ali Lucky, director-general of the academy, disclosed the information at a press conference yesterday.

Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy has been bestowing this accolade annually since 2013.

The selected individuals and institutions will be presented with a gold medal bearing the name and monogram of Shilpakala Academy, along with a certificate and a cheque worth Tk 1 lakh.

The honourees for 2021 are -- Mohammad Nuruzzaman (instrumentalist), Sharmin Hossain (dance), Sadi Mohammad (vocal), Biren Shome (fine arts), Prof Abdus Selim (dramatics), Mohammad Nohir Uddin (folklore), Dr Matin Rahman (film), Kazi Madina (recitation), MA Majid (Jatra artiste), and Jatiya Rabindra Sangeet Sammelan Parishad (creative cultural unit).

The recipients for 2022 include -- Foad Nasser (instrumentalist), Saju Ahmed (dance), Elen Mallik (vocal), Prof Alok Rai (fine arts), Khairul Alam Sabuj (dramatics), Sunil Karmakar (folklore), Rafiqul Islam (photography), Mir Barkate Rahman (recitation), Aruna Biswas (Jatra artiste), Dr Safiuddin Ahmed (creative cultural researcher).

Details regarding the award ceremony will be announced soon.