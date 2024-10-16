20, including 12 Rohingyas, rescued in Teknaf while being trafficked to Malaysia

Police today rescued 20 people from Teknaf's coast in Cox's Bazar who were being trafficked to Malaysia via a sea voyage.

Among those rescued, 12 were Rohingya refugees, and eight were Bangladeshi citizens, said Teknaf Model Police Station Officer-in-Charge Muhammad Gias Uddin.

Three human traffickers were arrested, he said, adding that the arrests and rescue operation took place in the South Lombari area of Sadar union in Teknaf upazila early today.

The arrested traffickers were identified as Luna Begum, Md Ridwan, and Md Abdullah.

Quoting the rescued individuals, the OC said police received information that several people, including Rohingyas, had gathered at a residence in the South Lombari area to be trafficked to Malaysia.

When police raided the house, 5-6 people attempted to flee. Although three were detained, others managed to escape. The police later rescued 12 Rohingyas and eight Bangladeshis from the residence.

OC Gias added that human trafficking networks become active during the calm seas, targeting people for illegal migration to Malaysia in exchange for large sums of money.

The victims have been handed over to their families, and legal action is being taken against the traffickers.