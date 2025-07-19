20 HC judges to be hired without executive influence

Move aims to tackle massive backlog of pending cases

HC Division handling around 5.9 lakh pending cases

There are currently 88 sitting judges, with 3 on leave and 5 not involved in judicial activities since last year

Each active judge burdened with over 7,300 cases

In a major step to reduce the crippling backlog of cases and restore public confidence in the judiciary, the authorities are set to appoint at least 20 additional High Court judges through the newly formed Supreme Judicial Appointment Council.

The council is the country's first-ever body tasked with recruiting judges free from executive influence, which was formed under an ordinance in June.

The High Court Division of the Supreme Court is currently dealing with around 5.9 lakh pending cases, but has only 88 sitting judges. Of them, three are on leave and five have been kept away from judicial activities since October 20 last year.

This leaves each working judge burdened with over 7,300 cases.

As part of the initiative, the seven-member judicial appointment council, led by Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed, interviewed 59 candidates yesterday to recommend names for appointment as High Court judges.

The candidates were selected from about 300 applicants -- all district judges or Supreme Court lawyers with at least 10 years of experience, said Supreme Court Spokesperson Md Muajjem Hussain while talking to The Daily Star.

The chief justice will now send the names of the recommended candidates to the president for appointment. Under constitutional provisions, the president will then appoint them as additional judges of the High Court Division for two years.

Muajjem said the council will decide how many judges will be appointed at this stage, and the number may be at least 20.

On January 21 this year, the interim government issued an ordinance to recruit qualified judges for the two divisions of the Supreme Court through the Supreme Judicial Appointment Council.

Although the constitution requires a law for appointing judges to the Appellate and High Court Divisions, no previous government had made such a law.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin issued the Supreme Court Judge Appointment Ordinance, 2025, on January 21, which says a Supreme Court judge must be at least 45 years old.

The council consists of the chief justice, the most senior and a retired judge of the Appellate Division, two senior judges from the High Court Division, the attorney general, and a law professor or legal expert nominated by the chief justice. The Supreme Court registrar general serves as the council's secretary ex officio.

According to the ordinance, the council will consider a candidate's education, experience, professional skills, legal publications, training, and reputation. It will also look into whether a candidate has any criminal convictions, along with their knowledge regarding special legal aspects, overall knowledge, honesty, and respect for the law.

In the past, judges were chosen through mutual understanding between the government and the chief justices and then appointed by the president. Many of these appointments were allegedly made based on political considerations.

In the full text of a verdict released in May, the HC observed that many past judge appointments were not based on merit, which has harmed the judiciary's image.

The bench of Justice Md Akram Hossain Chowdhury and Justice Debasish Roy Chowdhury noted that while the constitution's framework for appointing judges is generally sound, in practice, there have been flaws.

"The impression, nevertheless, has prevailed that the appointment of judges to the Supreme Court has not always been made on merit, and many unsatisfactory appointments were made on political or other grounds, with the result that the fittest persons were not appointed, which has badly affected the image of the judiciary of the country," they said.

On April 28, the bench delivered the verdict after disposing of a writ petition that challenged four sections of the 2025 ordinance.

Following the ordinance, on May 28, the Supreme Court issued a public notice for the first time, inviting applications for the posts of additional High Court judges.

Meanwhile, on May 30, Supreme Court lawyer MA Sayeed Khan filed a writ petition with the HC seeking a stay order on the effectiveness of the public circular.

He also challenged the legality of the ordinance, saying it was issued without parliamentary debate or legislative scrutiny.

The petitioner, Sayeed Khan, told The Daily Star that the hearing of the petition may take place next week.