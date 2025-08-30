20 Gono Odhikar Parishad actvists hurt after clash with police in Khulna

Clash erupts outside JP office after protesters allegedly try to break gates, signboard

At least 20 activists of Gono Odhikar Parishad were injured after police baton-charged them during a clash outside the Jatiya Party's district and city office at Dakbangla intersection in Khulna this evening.

The incident occurred around 5:00pm when a procession of 50-60 Gono Odhikar activists marched towards the JP office from Shib Bari Mor to protest the recent attack on their President Nurul Haque Nur, according to police and witnesses.

Witnesses said the protesters tried to break the gates and hurled bricks. They managed to break one gate and the signboard at the main entrance but failed to enter the building. Police then intervened, baton-charging and dispersing the protesters after a brief chase and counter-chase.

"Both police and JP men attacked us even though we held a peaceful protest," alleged SK Rashed, central assistant secretary of Gono Odhikar Parishad. He added that 15-20 activists were admitted to hospitals and clinics in Khulna.

JP's Khulna district joint general secretary Shahjahan Ali Saju, however, accused Gono Odhikar Parishad activists of launching an unprovoked attack.

"Gono Odhikar Parishad activists tried to create disorder in front of the JP office. Police dispersed them immediately. The JP signboard was damaged, but the situation is now under control," said Haoladar Sanwar Hossain Masum, officer-in-charge of Sadar Police Station.