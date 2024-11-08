20 fishers rescued from Arakan Army

The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has brought back 20 Bangladeshi fishermen who were detained by the Arakan Army, an armed rebel group in Myanmar, after they had accidentally crossed into Myanmar's waters while fishing in the Naf River two days ago.

The Arakan Army handed over the fishermen to the BGB on yesterday evening, confirmed Lt Col Md Mohiuddin Ahmed, commanding officer of BGB Battalion 2 in Teknaf.

Lt Col Ahmed said on November 5, the fishermen, operating from the Shahparir Dwip trawler ghat in Teknaf, set out for fishing in the Bay of Bengal.

However, they inadvertently crossed the zero line of the Bangladesh-Myanmar border and entered the Naikhongdia waters in Myanmar.

The Arakan Army subsequently detained the 20 fishers along with their boat. Following negotiations and communication with the Arakan Army, BGB was able to secure their release, Lt Col Ahmed said.

The fishermen were then transported to the Shahparir Dwip jetty, where they were handed over to their families, he added.