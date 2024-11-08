Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent, Cox’s Bazar
Fri Nov 8, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Fri Nov 8, 2024 12:00 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

20 fishers rescued from Arakan Army

Staff Correspondent, Cox’s Bazar
Fri Nov 8, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Fri Nov 8, 2024 12:00 AM

The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has brought back 20 Bangladeshi fishermen who were detained by the Arakan Army, an armed rebel group in Myanmar, after they had accidentally crossed into Myanmar's waters while fishing in the Naf River two days ago.

The Arakan Army handed over the fishermen to the BGB on yesterday evening, confirmed Lt Col Md Mohiuddin Ahmed, commanding officer of BGB Battalion 2 in Teknaf.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Lt Col Ahmed said on November 5, the fishermen, operating from the Shahparir Dwip trawler ghat in Teknaf, set out for fishing in the Bay of Bengal.

However, they inadvertently crossed the zero line of the Bangladesh-Myanmar border and entered the Naikhongdia waters in Myanmar.

The Arakan Army subsequently detained the 20 fishers along with their boat. Following negotiations and communication with the Arakan Army, BGB was able to secure their release, Lt Col Ahmed said.

The fishermen were then transported to the Shahparir Dwip jetty, where they were handed over to their families, he added.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

ট্রাম্পের জয়ে বাংলাদেশ-যুক্তরাষ্ট্র সম্পর্কে বড় পরিবর্তন হবে না: পররাষ্ট্র উপদেষ্টা

তিনি বলেন, দুই দেশের সম্পর্ক কোনো বিশেষ দলের ওপর ভিত্তি করে নয়।

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
|স্টার মাল্টিমিডিয়া

ট্রাম্প রাষ্ট্রপতি হলে আওয়ামী লীগের লাভ—কলকাতার মিডিয়ার প্রোপাগান্ডা: গোলাম মোর্তোজা

২ ঘণ্টা আগে