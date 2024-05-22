2 years on, water plant still not functional

Habiganj residents grapple with water crisis amid heatwave

A groundwater treatment and supply project costing nearly Tk 10 crore in Habiganj has been non-operational for two years since completion, while residents of the municipality grapple with an acute water crisis amid the ongoing hot spell.

The municipality can only supply half the water needed by the townspeople, and many tube wells are now dry due to low groundwater levels. The newly constructed plant could have been a godsend for locals if it was operational.

Lack of power connection and equipment theft are behind the delay, according to municipal sources.

The Department of Public Health Engineering constructed the plant at a cost of Tk 9,29,19,000 between June 15, 2015 and June 30, 2022 in Shmashana Ghat area of Habiganj municipality, to supply water to 37 areas in the town.

However, the Power Development Board was reluctant to provide connections without pre-paid meters while the municipal authorities demanded post-paid ones.

Customers complained that around 25 percent of them do not get water supply to their houses through the existing pipeline.

After a year-long tug of war with numerous letters being exchanged to this end, the municipal authorities finally agreed on pre-paid meters. However, things stalled further as the plant's motor, cables and other equipment worth around Tk 20-22 lakh was stolen.

Meanwhile, LGRD Minister Tazul Islam inaugurated the plant on November 11 last year ahead of the 12th national polls.

However, the Department of Public Health Engineering is yet to hand over the plant to the municipality authorities.

At present, the municipality supplies 1.94 lakh gallons of water daily to 2,300 residential and commercial establishments in the town through a 56-km pipeline from its two operational water treatment plants in Kalibari and Babystand areas.

This only meets around 50 percent of the total demand for water in the municipality.

If the new plant was operational, it would have enabled the municipality to meet 80 percent of the water demand, municipal officials said.

"We have been paying the bills monthly despite not getting any water. We fear that the supply line will get disconnected, which will add to more hassles. However, the water crisis amid this heat wave has been unbearable," said Sadek Mia, a resident of Habiganj town.

Mifta Mia, another resident, said, "Many people are largely dependent on tube wells to collect water as the town water supply is unavailable in many areas. However, the tube wells often cannot fetch water as the groundwater has depleted."

Contacted, Abdul Kaddus Shamim, assistant engineer at Water Supply Department of Habiganj municipality, said they are still unsure when the plant will become operational.

Tahmina Tanvin, executive engineer of the Department of Public Health and Engineering in Habiganj, said, "We have asked the contractor to install electricity connections and meters immediately."

"We will also check whether there is any damage to the pipelines due to the ongoing development works of various roads and drains in the municipality. If everything works fine, we will hand over the plant to the municipality."

Manjur Murshed, executive engineer of BPDB's Habiganj office, said, "The plant's power connections will be installed soon."

Ataur Rahman, mayor of Habiganj municipality, expressed hope that the plant will come into operation soon.