Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Sat Dec 16, 2023 01:36 PM
Last update on: Sat Dec 16, 2023 01:44 PM

Bangladesh

2 workers die from electrocution in Tongi

Star Digital Report
Sat Dec 16, 2023 01:36 PM
Two workers of a construction company died from electrocution in Tongi's BSCIC industrial area this morning.

Aynal Hossain, 38, and Ashraful Islam, 42, worked at a company named IDS construction, reports our local correspondent quoting Tongi East Police Station Officer-in-Charge Mustafizur Rahman.

Quoting witnesses and IDS supervisor Shamim Mia, the OC said the two workers got electrocuted while hoisting a national flag on a fog soaked bamboo pole which came into contact with an live electrical wire. Both were critically injured.

Locals immediately took them to Shaheed Ahsan Ullah Master General Hospital where the doctor declared them dead, the OC said.

Legal action has been taken in this regard, the OC added.

