2 vehicles torched, covered van vandalised in Chattogram

3 'Jamaat-Shibir men' detained

A bus and a CNG-run auto-rickshaw were torched and a lorry was vandalised in Chattogram early today amid the countrywide blockade called by BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami.

Sohel Mahmud, officer-in-charge of Anwara Police Station, told our staff correspondent that the unidentified arsonists set fire to a parked bus in Chowmuhuny-Chaturi area under Anwara upazila around 4:45am.

The arsonists fled the scene soon after they set the bus on fire, the OC said.

Police and firefighters rushed to the spot and doused the blaze, he added.

No one was arrested in this connection.

Meanwhile, a CNG-run auto-rickshaw was torched and a lorry was vandalised around 4:30am at Aturar Depot in the port city's Muradpur area.

Santos Kumar Chakma, officer-in-charge of Panchlaish Police Station, confirmed the incident.

Police detained three Jamaat-Shibir men in this connection while conducting drives in Panchlaish this morning, the officer confirmed.

No casualty was reported, he said.

He added that the lorry and the auto-rickshaw were parked. The attackers vandalised both vehicles, torched the auto-rickshaw and then escaped.

Later firefighters doused the blaze, he added.