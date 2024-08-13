2 top Rangpur police officials sent into forced retirement

Two top police officials of Bangladesh Police's Rangpur division were sent into forced retirement from public service today.

According to two separate home ministry circulars signed by Secretary Jahangir Alam Sheikh, the move was taken in the public interest.

The two officials are Md Moniruzzaman, commissioner of Rangpur Metropolitan Police and Md Abdul Baten, DIG of Rangpur range.

As per the circulars, both officials were retired under Section 45 of Public Service Act 2018.