Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Tue Aug 13, 2024 03:53 PM
Last update on: Tue Aug 13, 2024 04:03 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

2 top Rangpur police officials sent into forced retirement

Star Digital Report
Tue Aug 13, 2024 03:53 PM Last update on: Tue Aug 13, 2024 04:03 PM

Two top police officials of Bangladesh Police's Rangpur division were sent into forced retirement from public service today.

According to two separate home ministry circulars signed by Secretary Jahangir Alam Sheikh, the move was taken in the public interest.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The two officials are Md Moniruzzaman, commissioner of Rangpur Metropolitan Police and Md Abdul Baten, DIG of Rangpur range.

As per the circulars, both officials were retired under Section 45 of Public Service Act 2018.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
হত্যাকাণ্ডের তদন্ত করতে জাতিসংঘকে বিএনপির চিঠি
|রাজনীতি

সত্য তুলে ধরতে না পারলে আগামী দিনেও স্বৈরাচার সরকার আসবে: খসরু

‘একটি গণহত্যা হয়েছে, একটি সরকারের সরাসরি পৃষ্ঠপোষকতায়। এ জন্য আন্তর্জাতিক মানের নিরপেক্ষ-স্বচ্ছ একটি তদন্তের প্রয়োজন আছে।’

৩৯ মিনিট আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

শেখ হাসিনার বিরুদ্ধে হত্যা মামলা এজাহার হিসেবে গ্রহণের আদেশ

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification