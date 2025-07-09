2 students drown at Mirsarai’s Melkhum waterfall

16 deaths in the last six years

Two students of Feni Polytechnic Institute drowned at the Melkhum Waterfall in Mirsarai upazila yesterday, adding to a growing number of fatalities at popular but dangerous tourist sites in Chattogram.

The bodies of Aminul Galib, 20, and Ibrahim Hridoy, 22, were recovered by divers from the Fire Service and Civil Defence this afternoon.

Jainal Abedin Titas, senior station officer of Baroyarhat Fire Service, said a rescue operation was launched today after receiving information that five tourists had been stranded on the Melkhum Waterfall Trail in South Sonapahar.

"We found three tourists in an exhausted state on the trail, while two others had fallen into the deep plunge pool of the waterfall," said Titas.

The five students had arrived in the area on Tuesday amid worsening weather conditions.

According to Titas, Galib slipped from the trail and fell into the waterfall in the afternoon.

Hridoy, attempting to rescue him, also fell and drowned.

Mobile phone signals in the remote area were unavailable, preventing the group from calling for help. One of the survivors managed to make contact with family the next morning, prompting the rescue effort.

The three surviving members of the group -- Miraz, Raihan, and Fahim -- were rescued and taken to Mirsarai Upazila Health Complex.

Raju Singha, emergency medical officer at the facility, said, "They were given primary treatment and advised to take rest."

16 deaths in six years

According to data from police and the Fire Service and Civil Defence in Chattogram, at least 16 tourists have died in the waterfalls of Mirsarai and neighbouring Sitakunda upazilas over the past six years.

The deaths include two in 2020, two each in 2022 and 2023, and eight in 2024.

Drowning has been identified as the primary cause, often following slips on steep and slippery trails.

Waterfalls such as Khoiyachora, Napittachhara, Rupasi, Sonaichhari, and Kamaldaha draw large numbers of tourists, particularly during the monsoon.

Many of these sites are managed by the Forest Department through contractors, who collect an entry fee of Tk 20 per visitor.

However, Melkhum Waterfall is not officially open to tourists due to safety concerns.

"We do not allow visitors to Melkhum Waterfall," said Al Amin, forest ranger of Mirsarai Range.

"We had even set up a signboard years ago, warning about the prohibition and the dangers of the trail, but local people destroyed it recently," he said.

He added that the trail is especially hazardous during the rainy season, with slippery paths and strong currents posing serious risks.

Authorities, locals trade blame

Officials have pointed to a lack of awareness among tourists as a key factor behind the repeated incidents.

"Enthusiastic visitors often venture for a bath without knowing the condition, leading to drowning," said Mahadi Hasan, assistant forest conservator and range officer of Korerhat Range.

"They ignore our requests most of the time," he added, referring to appeals to hire local guides and follow posted warnings.

However, some locals have criticised the authorities for not taking stronger preventive measures.

"Accidents are constantly happening due to excited tourists and negligence of concerned state agencies," said Abed Hasan, a resident of Mirsarai.

In response to such concerns, Mahadi said, "Only responsible tourists can turn these fountains into a safe travel destination."