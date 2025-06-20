2 sisters among 3 killed in road accidents

At least three people died and three others were injured in separate road accidents across the country in the last two days, according to reports from our correspondents.

Two sisters were tragically killed after being run over by a speeding tractor while crossing the Kurigram-Rangpur regional highway on Wednesday night. The accident occurred in front of Kathalbari Degree College in Kurigram Sadar upazila around 9:00pm, said Officer-in-Charge Md Habibullah of Kurigram Sadar Police Station.

The deceased were identified as Rokeya Begum, 59, and Parveen Akhter, 49.

Locals and police said the sisters were attempting to cross the main road in front of the college when a tractor, moving at high speed towards Kathalbari, hit them and fled the scene immediately.

Locals rushed the injured women to Kurigram General Hospital, where doctors declared them dead upon arrival.

OC Habibullah said a general diary was filed in connection with the incident.

"As the victims' families did not lodge any complaint, the bodies were handed over to the relatives without an autopsy," he added.

Meanwhile, in Pabna, a man was killed and three others were injured when a speeding pickup truck hit a motorbike at Kalikapur near the Pabna-Rajshahi highway in Ishwardi upazila yesterday morning.

Police were able to detain the driver and seize the pickup truck from the spot.

The victim, Md Belal Hossain, 45, was heading to Pabna town along with his wife and two children on a motorbike.

Officer-in-Charge Md Moshfekur Rahman of Pakshey Highway Police Station said the accident took place around 10:30am, when Belal and his family were traveling to Pabna on a motorcycle.

When they reached the Kalikapur area of the highway, a pickup truck hit the motorbike, leaving Belal dead on the spot, while his wife Rupali Khatun, son Tanjil Hossain, and daughter Bushra were injured.

Police and firefighters rushed to the spot and rescued the victims, he added.

The injured were taken to Pabna General Hospital in critical condition.

Police seized the pickup truck and detained its driver from the scene. A case will be filed with the highway police station, he added.