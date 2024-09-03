Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent
Tue Sep 3, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Tue Sep 3, 2024 12:00 AM

Bangladesh
S Alam Coal Power Plant

2 security personnel stabbed to death

Staff Correspondent
Tue Sep 3, 2024 12:00 AM

Two security personnel were stabbed to death by robbers at the S Alam Coal Power Plant in Chattogram's Banshkhali upazila early yesterday.

The deceased are 52-year-old Sarwar Alam, assistant security in-charge, and 22-year-old Rashed Jawardar, a security guard, said Officer-in-Charge of Banshkhali Police Station Toffazal Hossen.

According to police, the two security staffers managed to catch two robbers around 2:50am when they entered the SS Power Plant, a joint venture of S Alam Group and SEPCOIII Electric Power Construction of China, at Gandamara union in Banshkhali.

At one stage of the scuffle, the robbers stabbed them and fled, said police.

