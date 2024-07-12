2 schoolboys die as boat sinks in beel

Bangladesh
Two schoolboys died after a boat capsized in a beel in Sadar upazila of Sherpur yesterday afternoon.

The victims -- Sujon Mia, 14, and Sumon Miah, 14, from Dubarchar Dakshinpara in Sadar upazila -- were eighth-graders at a local high school, said police.

Md Emdadul Haque, officer-in-charge of Sherpur Sadar Police Station, said the teenagers went to the waterbody for a boat ride around 4:30pm.

Suddenly, during the ride, they lost control of the boat due to a heavy current and it sank, said the OC.

On information, police, with support from locals, recovered the bodies and handed them over to the families.

An unnatural death case was filed with the police station, said the OC.

